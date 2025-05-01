Sign up
Previous
Photo 3032
Happy twin cubs
who spent their first birthday last year at Drakenstein Lion Park.
These two and their incredibly strong bond have come very far since their rescue.
Issam and Kelly were confiscated from illegal smugglers, who had crammed them into tiny plastic crates and left them to suffer.
They weighed only 11kg and could hardly walk. I spent ages watching these two playful cubs and the love they have for each other.
For those interested in knowing more about this wonderful park, the website is here
https://lionrescue.org.za/
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10412
photos
284
followers
161
following
830% complete
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
1312
3036
1313
3037
3031
3029
3030
3032
Views
3
Album
Fun shots
Tags
issam-kelly
