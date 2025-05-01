Happy twin cubs

who spent their first birthday last year at Drakenstein Lion Park.These two and their incredibly strong bond have come very far since their rescue.Issam and Kelly were confiscated from illegal smugglers, who had crammed them into tiny plastic crates and left them to suffer.They weighed only 11kg and could hardly walk. I spent ages watching these two playful cubs and the love they have for each other.For those interested in knowing more about this wonderful park, the website is here