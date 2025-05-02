Previous
A cool little cub by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3033

A cool little cub

six month old Zorro. He will grow up with an Anatolian Shepherd pup and they will become ambassadors for Cheetah Outreach.

I had to replace the background as he was leaning against a corner fence, which did not look too good.

As they are here in Somerset West, I visit frequently and also support them.

For those interested in finding out more, here is a link https://cheetah.co.za/
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A ace
Such a cute face
May 2nd, 2025  
Linda E ace
He is beautiful. Such a wonderful capture & how lucky to be able to visit regularly
May 2nd, 2025  
