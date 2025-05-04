Previous
The shy little Serval by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3035

The shy little Serval

named Baggins. He is always way at the back of his enclosure and always hiding. I managed a few shots, then he ducked behind the wooden stem.

All the photos of these animals have been taken through a fence and sometimes parts are not very clear.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Brian ace
Great pose and detail. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 4th, 2025  
narayani ace
Pretty thing
May 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice capture.
May 4th, 2025  
Christina ace
I'm glad the fence is there, despite the photographic challenges it presents :)
May 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Love his ears.
May 4th, 2025  
