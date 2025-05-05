Previous
Such inquisitive animals, by ludwigsdiana
Such inquisitive animals,

I can spend hours watching them up to their antics. This one seemed to have a rival, and soon his gang joined him.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous image, Diana! Those eyes!
May 5th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great shot. After our trip to the zoo, Ren now wants to be a lemur keeper 🥰
May 5th, 2025  
