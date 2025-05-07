Previous
Too close to the fence by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3038

Too close to the fence

and I could not back off as I would not be able to focus.

They are usually higher up and swinging around, but two of them sat on the ground this time.

Such a sad look in the eyes, although they had both been rescued.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
