Photo 3038
Too close to the fence
and I could not back off as I would not be able to focus.
They are usually higher up and swinging around, but two of them sat on the ground this time.
Such a sad look in the eyes, although they had both been rescued.
7th May 2025
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
black-faced-vervet-monkey
