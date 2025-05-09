Previous
Lazy little cub by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3040

Lazy little cub

spent the whole time resting agaist the fence. I had to change the background so that it did not always look the same.

He only changed the movement of his head and what he was looking at.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous image!
May 9th, 2025  
Brigette ace
what a beauty
May 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful animal… he looks very relaxed
May 9th, 2025  
