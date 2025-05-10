Previous
Grace just stared at me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3041

Grace just stared at me

and I was glad to be on the other side of the fence.

She often sits on this post when she expects to get some food. There is a butcher who comes every Wednesday and brings some meat and bones to the smaller animals.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
833% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such a beautiful creature
May 10th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Amazing animal.
May 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful blue eyes.
May 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
May 10th, 2025  
Christina ace
She is certainly showing an interest in you!
May 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact