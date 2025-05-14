Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3045
My face this morning
I realised that my laptop was not functioning. I opened it as usual, but the keyboard was not working, and I could not even Google tips to get it going.
Now, it is being repaired, and I have no idea how long it will take. The old one is so slow and has its hiccups, so apologies for the sporadic commenting. I hope to catch up as soon as possible.
My celphone is not compatible and I cannot download any photos from here onto it.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10464
photos
283
followers
160
following
834% complete
View this month »
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
Latest from all albums
3043
3041
1326
3050
3042
3044
3045
3043
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black-faced-vervet-monkey
katy
ace
Your photos are usually the first one I see on my feet in the morning, so I was so surprised and a little concerned that there were none there when I got up. Good to know it’s only a computer glitch, which is frustrating enough but at least it’s nothing personal.
I love this photo of This little monkey it’s amazing detail, Diana. FAV
May 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Cute capture! Hopefully, things will be fixed soon.
May 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I love this photo of This little monkey it’s amazing detail, Diana. FAV