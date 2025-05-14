Previous
My face this morning by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3045

My face this morning

I realised that my laptop was not functioning. I opened it as usual, but the keyboard was not working, and I could not even Google tips to get it going.

Now, it is being repaired, and I have no idea how long it will take. The old one is so slow and has its hiccups, so apologies for the sporadic commenting. I hope to catch up as soon as possible.

My celphone is not compatible and I cannot download any photos from here onto it.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

katy ace
Your photos are usually the first one I see on my feet in the morning, so I was so surprised and a little concerned that there were none there when I got up. Good to know it’s only a computer glitch, which is frustrating enough but at least it’s nothing personal.

I love this photo of This little monkey it’s amazing detail, Diana. FAV
May 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Cute capture! Hopefully, things will be fixed soon.
May 14th, 2025  
