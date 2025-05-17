Previous
She did not growl at me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3048

She did not growl at me

bur showed me she was not happy with me taking her photos.

Yay, I have my laptop back!
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
You’ve captured quite an expression! Good news about your laptop
May 17th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
She sure is saying something ! Glad you have your laptop back. Mine needs fixing but I’m not sure I can live without
May 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - not a happy kitty !! So glad you have your laptop mended ! fav
May 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s all in a look.
May 17th, 2025  
