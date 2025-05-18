Previous
Baggins the shy one, giving me the look. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3049

Baggins the shy one, giving me the look.

He never comes close to the fence and normally hides behind that tree trunk.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
835% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
He's handsome!
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact