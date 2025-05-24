Previous
She growled at me by ludwigsdiana
She growled at me

I suppose she was waiting for her food, and not so patiently anymore.
Diana

Susan Wakely ace
Those fangs look like they could do some damage.
May 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Go away Diana 😂
May 24th, 2025  
