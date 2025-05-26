Previous
This was the reason by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3057

This was the reason

the other Lemurs were acting so strangely. He was quite a character, keeping them entertained.

Sorry for my absence but I had to find these two and edit them again, after spending hours on google.

Out all afternoon and will catch up when I can.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
837% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cute character.
May 26th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Interesting
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact