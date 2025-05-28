Previous
He looks the way I feel by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3059

He looks the way I feel

as nothing seems to be going right here.

My laptop is a nightmare, although I took it to a technician again yesterday. It is doing weird things like changing my lock screen into black!

When I try to select two or more photos, it only takes one. On the other hand when I delete one, it deletes the whole row! When I type, all the letters appear delayed, I am going crazy here.

To make matters worse, hubby had a little accident fortunately nobody else involved. We now have a rental until ours is repaired.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh Diana, so sorry for all your stresses and struggles. I hope the technician can fix your computer and I hope your hubby is okay after his accident.

This a beautiful soulful image, sums up well how you feel. I hope things turn around for you soon. Much love xxx
May 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. Some days are like that. I think that it’s just so that we fully appreciate the good days.
May 28th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
So sorry to hear about your laptop issues. Computers are great until they aren’t. I hope your tech can sort it out for you. This little fellow seems to empathize with you.
May 28th, 2025  
