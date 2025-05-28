Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3059
He looks the way I feel
as nothing seems to be going right here.
My laptop is a nightmare, although I took it to a technician again yesterday. It is doing weird things like changing my lock screen into black!
When I try to select two or more photos, it only takes one. On the other hand when I delete one, it deletes the whole row! When I type, all the letters appear delayed, I am going crazy here.
To make matters worse, hubby had a little accident fortunately nobody else involved. We now have a rental until ours is repaired.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10522
photos
283
followers
161
following
838% complete
View this month »
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
Latest from all albums
1340
3064
3058
3056
3057
3059
1341
3065
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black-faced-vervet-monkey
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh Diana, so sorry for all your stresses and struggles. I hope the technician can fix your computer and I hope your hubby is okay after his accident.
This a beautiful soulful image, sums up well how you feel. I hope things turn around for you soon. Much love xxx
May 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. Some days are like that. I think that it’s just so that we fully appreciate the good days.
May 28th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
So sorry to hear about your laptop issues. Computers are great until they aren’t. I hope your tech can sort it out for you. This little fellow seems to empathize with you.
May 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
This a beautiful soulful image, sums up well how you feel. I hope things turn around for you soon. Much love xxx