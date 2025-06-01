Previous
Such a surprise by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3063

Such a surprise

and some lucky shots. I was focusing on a malachite sitting on a pole when I heard a big splash!

This heron appeared from nowhere with its great catch! I did not think of changing the zoom at the moment in case I lost it. Both of us were very happy.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
June 1st, 2025  
narayani ace
Fabulous capture!
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Clever heron…it’s a big fish… super capture
June 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow what a photo and what a catch!
June 1st, 2025  
