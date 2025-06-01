Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3063
Such a surprise
and some lucky shots. I was focusing on a malachite sitting on a pole when I heard a big splash!
This heron appeared from nowhere with its great catch! I did not think of changing the zoom at the moment in case I lost it. Both of us were very happy.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10536
photos
283
followers
161
following
839% complete
View this month »
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
Latest from all albums
3059
1343
1344
3068
3062
3060
3063
3061
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grey-heron
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
June 1st, 2025
narayani
ace
Fabulous capture!
June 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Clever heron…it’s a big fish… super capture
June 1st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow what a photo and what a catch!
June 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close