Previous
Photo 3069
The birds were not very active
when I went to Intaka last time. They kept coming and just sitting on a pole for a while.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
6
6
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
pied-kingfisher
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a beauty!
June 7th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
I have never head of Pied kingfisher. Beautiful B&W feathers.
June 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Obviously sitting and posing for you to photograph !!!!!!! A lovely shot ! fav
June 7th, 2025
judith deacon
So beautiful, where is Intaka, you seem to get lots of great photos there?
June 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
June 7th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 7th, 2025
