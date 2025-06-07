Previous
The birds were not very active by ludwigsdiana
The birds were not very active

when I went to Intaka last time. They kept coming and just sitting on a pole for a while.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman
Such a beauty!
June 7th, 2025  
Yao RL
I have never head of Pied kingfisher. Beautiful B&W feathers.
June 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Obviously sitting and posing for you to photograph !!!!!!! A lovely shot ! fav
June 7th, 2025  
judith deacon
So beautiful, where is Intaka, you seem to get lots of great photos there?
June 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous capture.
June 7th, 2025  
Gillian Brown
Beautiful capture.
June 7th, 2025  
