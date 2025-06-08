Sign up
Photo 3070
Battling to get free
and the heron had quite a problem keeping it.
8th June 2025
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
grey-heron
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant nature shot
June 8th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that's a big mouthful
June 8th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic capture, must have been quite a show
June 8th, 2025
