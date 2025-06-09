Sign up
Previous
Photo 3071
Searching
for something edible. It is quite amazing watching them shovelling with those bills.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
spoonbill
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
seems like it's effective as they have been around for a long time
June 9th, 2025
Annie D
ace
great image Diana
June 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super shot with reflections.
June 9th, 2025
Babs
ace
They are strange birds aren't they
June 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Amazing beak
June 9th, 2025
