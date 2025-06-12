Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3074
Some don't catch much
but I suppose it is better than nothing. As you can see, it was a rather windy day.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10580
photos
281
followers
163
following
842% complete
View this month »
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
Latest from all albums
3072
3070
3073
3071
1355
3079
3074
3072
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
malachite-kingfisher
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It may be the tastiest of morsels! ASuper shot ..fav
June 12th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful image. Love the wind in the feathers, and the catch!
June 12th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Wonderful!
June 12th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty!
Love those ruffled feathers & the worm!.. FAV,
June 12th, 2025
Christina
ace
This is superb!
June 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Love those ruffled feathers & the worm!.. FAV,