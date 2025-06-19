Previous
Hunkered down by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3081

Hunkered down

as it was a cold and windy day.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Magnificent!
June 19th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
He looks very comfortable.
June 19th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Diana - he doesn't look totally happy, does he? A lovely photo.
June 19th, 2025  
julia ace
Amazing detail..
June 19th, 2025  
