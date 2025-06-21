Sign up
Photo 3083
Not too happy about the visitor
It appears to be a female or juvenile to me.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Album
Fun shots
Tags
pied-kingfishers
