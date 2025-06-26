Previous
Blowing in the wind by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3088

Blowing in the wind

Gusty winds kept this little fellow hunkered down.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Suzanne ace
Wow!
June 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
He's a beauty… wonderful photo of him…
June 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Exquisite!
June 26th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
one of the best images yet!
June 26th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Awesome!
June 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh the colours, the detail, I just LOVE it!
June 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Brilliant blue fluff ball.
June 26th, 2025  
julia ace
Gorgeous colours..
June 26th, 2025  
