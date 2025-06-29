Previous
Rather safe than sorry! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3091

Rather safe than sorry!

I suppose he wanted to get his catch on dry land as soon as possible. It must have been quite a challenge to fly with it.
29th June 2025

