Previous
Photo 3094
A seldom seen bird
which I now get so see since joining the local bird club.
I get to go places where I would not go on my own. It also helps as birders all have binoculars and look for the birds which they hear.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
amethyst-sunbird
Beverley
ace
A beautiful capture… a sweet sunbird. Wonderful to join a bird club.
July 2nd, 2025
Linda E
ace
Wow, such a spectacular looking bird. That is a great idea to have binoculars...I will have to remember that!
July 2nd, 2025
