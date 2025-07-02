Previous
A seldom seen bird by ludwigsdiana
A seldom seen bird

which I now get so see since joining the local bird club.

I get to go places where I would not go on my own. It also helps as birders all have binoculars and look for the birds which they hear.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
A beautiful capture… a sweet sunbird. Wonderful to join a bird club.
July 2nd, 2025  
Linda E ace
Wow, such a spectacular looking bird. That is a great idea to have binoculars...I will have to remember that!
July 2nd, 2025  
