A very special sighting by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3095

A very special sighting

A few weeks ago, I went to one of our nature reserves with the bird club. There was this little family with their two chicks. I had not seen them before, and it was so special to watch them and their antics.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous sighting and image! Gorgeous pic.
July 3rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely photo
July 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see.
July 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw they are so sweet. fav
July 3rd, 2025  
