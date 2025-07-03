Sign up
Photo 3095
A very special sighting
A few weeks ago, I went to one of our nature reserves with the bird club. There was this little family with their two chicks. I had not seen them before, and it was so special to watch them and their antics.
3rd July 2025
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
orange-breasted-sunbird-chicks
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous sighting and image! Gorgeous pic.
July 3rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely photo
July 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see.
July 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw they are so sweet. fav
July 3rd, 2025
