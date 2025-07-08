Previous
I barely got the tail in the frame by ludwigsdiana
as this one has already developed its breeding plumage. They are tiny little birds and fly in an up and down dancing mode.
8th July 2025

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Suzanne
But you did get the tail in and framed it beautifully
July 8th, 2025  
narayani
Incredible tail!
July 8th, 2025  
Annie D
that's some tail!
July 8th, 2025  
gloria jones
Wow...Those tail feathers are something.
July 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
What a little beauty with a very long tail!
July 8th, 2025  
