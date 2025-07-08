Sign up
Previous
Photo 3100
I barely got the tail in the frame
as this one has already developed its breeding plumage. They are tiny little birds and fly in an up and down dancing mode.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10683
photos
279
followers
163
following
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Tags
pintailed-whydah
Suzanne
ace
But you did get the tail in and framed it beautifully
July 8th, 2025
narayani
ace
Incredible tail!
July 8th, 2025
Annie D
ace
that's some tail!
July 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Those tail feathers are something.
July 8th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a little beauty with a very long tail!
July 8th, 2025
