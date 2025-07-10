Sign up
Previous
Photo 3102
How to get to the nectar
I suppose this chick is trying to figure out how to get into the wild dagga.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
8
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
orange-breasted-sunbird-chick
Beverley
ace
Adorable photo of this little chick… I’ve never seen a dagga other than yours they really are beautiful…
July 10th, 2025
*lynn
ace
excellent capture ~ fav
July 10th, 2025
Christina
ace
What a wonderful shot!
July 10th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful shot of bird and flower.
July 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love the slightly puzzled expression!
July 10th, 2025
Desi
Oh what a fabulous image. Well composed and shot. Fav
July 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely image so nicely composed
July 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Amazing shot
July 10th, 2025
