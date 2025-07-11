Sign up
Photo 3103
Photo 3103
Maybe th other one has more nectar?
This little bird was unsure whether to move or not. The weather created a bit of havoc with some of the flowers.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10695
photos
280
followers
163
following
850% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
double-collared-sunbird
Carole G
ace
what a beautiful bird!
July 11th, 2025
