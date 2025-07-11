Previous
Maybe th other one has more nectar? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3103

Maybe th other one has more nectar?

This little bird was unsure whether to move or not. The weather created a bit of havoc with some of the flowers.
Diana

Carole G ace
what a beautiful bird!
July 11th, 2025  
