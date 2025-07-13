Sign up
Previous
Photo 3105
Trying to hide
This one is still in the early stages of the moult. It never ceases to amaze me what they look like when it is over.
The wild dagga plants are beautiful this time of the year.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
2
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
malachite-sunbird
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
July 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh nice one
July 13th, 2025
