Trying to hide by ludwigsdiana
Trying to hide

Trying to hide

This one is still in the early stages of the moult. It never ceases to amaze me what they look like when it is over.

The wild dagga plants are beautiful this time of the year.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
July 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh nice one
July 13th, 2025  
