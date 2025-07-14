Previous
The preferred flower by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3106

The preferred flower

as the only ones I saw that day were all on pincushions.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Linda E ace
Beautiful. The pincushions certainly add to shot...the perfect spot for them to sit & be photographed :)
July 14th, 2025  
Alli W
Stunning as ever. Loving the pop of colour.
July 14th, 2025  
