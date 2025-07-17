Previous
Quite a stretch by ludwigsdiana
Quite a stretch

to get down to the nectar of the wild dagga flower.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
Your photos are truly amazing… this is a delightful capture, beautiful
July 17th, 2025  
Lisa V.
This is so beautiful. The colors and details. You capture the bird's poise and determination.
July 17th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Oh, magnificent capture
July 17th, 2025  
