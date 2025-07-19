Sign up
Previous
Photo 3111
Dad watching the chicks
who were in the plant pretty close to him.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
orange-breasted-sunbird
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beauty!
July 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
July 19th, 2025
Christina
ace
So colourful!
July 19th, 2025
