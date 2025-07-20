Sign up
Previous
Photo 3112
A malchite female
trying to get some nectar. This is just about the only time I can tell them apart.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
3
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10731
photos
279
followers
162
following
852% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Tags
malachite-sunbird-female
Christina
ace
Wonderful shot
July 20th, 2025
Annie D
ace
fabulous!
July 20th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great pose - working those abs!
July 20th, 2025
