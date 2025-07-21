Sign up
Photo 3113
These two are mine!
On a cold and windy day in the botanical gardens. There are still plenty of birds fluttering around and collecting nectar. The pincushions will still be flowering well into spring and summer, as some varieties are only starting now.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10735
photos
279
followers
162
following
852% complete
Tags
cape-sugarbird
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is brilliant. The bird looks a tad aggressive!
July 21st, 2025
