Bird on a wire by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3114

Bird on a wire

showing off his lovely long tail. He is ever so tiny, not much longer than my thumb without the tail feathers.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Diana

Chris Cook ace
Such a lovely shot of this handsome bird.
July 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
superb!
July 22nd, 2025  
moni kozi
What a shot+!!!!!!
July 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot that gives a full view of those amazing tail feathers
July 22nd, 2025  
narayani ace
Gorgeous
July 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous capture… so tiny & cute
July 22nd, 2025  
Linda E ace
Wow, what an amazing little bird. I wonder whether his long tail hinders him when flying? Lovely capture on the wire.
July 22nd, 2025  
