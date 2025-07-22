Sign up
Previous
Photo 3114
Bird on a wire
showing off his lovely long tail. He is ever so tiny, not much longer than my thumb without the tail feathers.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
7
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10738
photos
280
followers
164
following
853% complete
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3118
3112
3110
3119
3113
3111
3114
3112
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
pin-tailed-whydah
Chris Cook
ace
Such a lovely shot of this handsome bird.
July 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
superb!
July 22nd, 2025
moni kozi
What a shot+!!!!!!
July 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous shot that gives a full view of those amazing tail feathers
July 22nd, 2025
narayani
ace
Gorgeous
July 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture… so tiny & cute
July 22nd, 2025
Linda E
ace
Wow, what an amazing little bird. I wonder whether his long tail hinders him when flying? Lovely capture on the wire.
July 22nd, 2025
