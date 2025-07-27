Sign up
Photo 3119
In all his glory
and on top of the world. By now most males have their mating and breeding colours.
Quite delightful seeing them flitting around on the many options they have.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
malachite-sunbird
narayani
ace
Stunning!!
July 27th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful. Such a vibrant green.
July 27th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
A shimmering stunner. Brilliant.
July 27th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Your bird images are stunning Diana 😍
July 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is such a gorgeous colour
July 27th, 2025
