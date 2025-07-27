Previous
In all his glory by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3119

In all his glory

and on top of the world. By now most males have their mating and breeding colours.

Quite delightful seeing them flitting around on the many options they have.
27th July 2025

Diana

narayani ace
Stunning!!
July 27th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful. Such a vibrant green.
July 27th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
A shimmering stunner. Brilliant.
July 27th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Your bird images are stunning Diana 😍
July 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is such a gorgeous colour
July 27th, 2025  
