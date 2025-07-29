Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3121
Still waiting
to get that beautiful long tail.
It is 5am and I had to get up early as I have a lot to do and it's going to be a long day.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10766
photos
280
followers
163
following
855% complete
View this month »
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
Latest from all albums
3119
3117
1400
3126
3120
3118
3121
3119
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pintailed-whydah
Chris Cook
ace
I don't think I could successfully operate a camera at 5am. I can't focus without at least three cups of coffee. (Pun intended.) Apparently you can. Focus I mean. Great detail on that whydah
July 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
@cdcook48
Neither could I Chris, it is still pitch black outside! I had to get up early for 365 (commenting) as I have a lot on my plate today ;-)
July 29th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot. I wouldn't get up at 5am unless the house was on fire
July 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beauty and a wonderful capture and presentation. 5a.m is rather daunting - but on sleepless nights !!
July 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close