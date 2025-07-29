Previous
Still waiting by ludwigsdiana
Still waiting

to get that beautiful long tail.

It is 5am and I had to get up early as I have a lot to do and it's going to be a long day.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Chris Cook ace
I don't think I could successfully operate a camera at 5am. I can't focus without at least three cups of coffee. (Pun intended.) Apparently you can. Focus I mean. Great detail on that whydah
July 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
@cdcook48 Neither could I Chris, it is still pitch black outside! I had to get up early for 365 (commenting) as I have a lot on my plate today ;-)
July 29th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot. I wouldn't get up at 5am unless the house was on fire
July 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beauty and a wonderful capture and presentation. 5a.m is rather daunting - but on sleepless nights !!
July 29th, 2025  
