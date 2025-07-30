Sign up
Photo 3122
Checking where the others are
and wondering if they have more nectar in their flowers.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
amethyst-sunbird
Lisa V.
The other flowers always have more nectar! Love seeing this closeup. What a fabulous beak.
July 30th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely detailed photo
July 30th, 2025
