On a field down the road from us. by ludwigsdiana
On a field down the road from us.

On the left is a male, and the female is on the right. The buck at the tree are Fallow Deer.

These past weeks, I have taken most shots from the car as I have a knee problem.

I have an appointment with an orthopaedic surgeon, but have to wait another three weeks!
Diana

