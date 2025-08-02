Previous
Always keeping an eye on me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3125

Always keeping an eye on me

Although I am behind the fence. These beautiful cattle are Ugandan Ankole at the wine estate with the lovely red trees I posted last month.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A
I saw so many of these in Uganda, I love their horns
August 2nd, 2025  
Shirley
Stunning animals love the horns
August 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z
They are so impressive..
August 2nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Such beautiful horns and markings!
August 2nd, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn
What magnificent horns!
August 2nd, 2025  
