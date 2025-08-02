Sign up
Previous
Photo 3125
Always keeping an eye on me
Although I am behind the fence. These beautiful cattle are Ugandan Ankole at the wine estate with the lovely red trees I posted last month.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10782
photos
282
followers
164
following
856% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ankole-cattle
Kathy A
ace
I saw so many of these in Uganda, I love their horns
August 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Stunning animals love the horns
August 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
They are so impressive..
August 2nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such beautiful horns and markings!
August 2nd, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What magnificent horns!
August 2nd, 2025
