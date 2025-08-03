Sign up
Previous
Photo 3126
An almost daily sight
as we drive home. Our Springbuck are enjoying the wide open space and some fresh grass. The vegetation looks fabulous atm, and Darters Dam is just on the left.
We live just around the corner, so I can walk there without any knee problems.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10786
photos
282
followers
164
following
springbuck-amphitheater
Beverley
ace
The most beautiful sight to see on foot in the morning… oh my goodness it’s sooo beautiful Diana… this is why you look so young and happy. A beautiful capture of springbok playing…
August 3rd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely scene to have on your doorstep!
August 3rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
What a sight! Being able to walk there, especially with knee problems, must be wonderful for you!
August 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
A wonderful scene
August 3rd, 2025
