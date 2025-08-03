Previous
An almost daily sight by ludwigsdiana
An almost daily sight

as we drive home. Our Springbuck are enjoying the wide open space and some fresh grass. The vegetation looks fabulous atm, and Darters Dam is just on the left.

We live just around the corner, so I can walk there without any knee problems.
3rd August 2025

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Diana
Beverley
The most beautiful sight to see on foot in the morning… oh my goodness it’s sooo beautiful Diana… this is why you look so young and happy. A beautiful capture of springbok playing…
August 3rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
What a lovely scene to have on your doorstep!
August 3rd, 2025  
Suzanne
What a sight! Being able to walk there, especially with knee problems, must be wonderful for you!
August 3rd, 2025  
Shirley
A wonderful scene
August 3rd, 2025  
