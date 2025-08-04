Previous
A miserable bird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3127

A miserable bird

on a cold and windy day. He sat there for ages just staring at the water.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Diana

Kathy A ace
Fabulous hairdo!
August 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow what a beauty… he does look a bit grumpy
August 4th, 2025  
moni kozi
He's miserable but in style!
August 4th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
I think he is stunningly beautiful.
August 4th, 2025  
