Photo 3130
Looking for insects
on the bare branches. I often feel sorry for birds in winter, as there seem to be few insects around.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
white-eye
Linda E
ace
Fabulous capture of this sweet little bird. Looks a lot like what we call a 'Silver Eye'
August 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous silver eye
August 7th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a beautiful bird and image.
August 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So attractive with that bright and ringed eye !
August 7th, 2025
