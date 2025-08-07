Previous
Looking for insects by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3130

Looking for insects

on the bare branches. I often feel sorry for birds in winter, as there seem to be few insects around.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Linda E ace
Fabulous capture of this sweet little bird. Looks a lot like what we call a 'Silver Eye'
August 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous silver eye
August 7th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a beautiful bird and image.
August 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So attractive with that bright and ringed eye !
August 7th, 2025  
