Previous
Moving around too much by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3132

Moving around too much

to be able to focus decently. Those seeds must have been very tasty.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
858% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet, colourful birdie !
August 9th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Lovely. The red is so striking.
August 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh how lovely!
August 9th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
The red really pops
August 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
August 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sweet little waxbill… beautiful colours
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact