Previous
Photo 3132
Moving around too much
to be able to focus decently. Those seeds must have been very tasty.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Tags
swee-waxbill
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet, colourful birdie !
August 9th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Lovely. The red is so striking.
August 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh how lovely!
August 9th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
The red really pops
August 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
August 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sweet little waxbill… beautiful colours
August 9th, 2025
