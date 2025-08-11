Previous
Nothing happening in that direction either, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3134

Nothing happening in that direction either,

except that the wind is still blowing.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
858% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Fantabulous!
August 11th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful, your bird photos are exquisite Diana! FAV
August 11th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
I love this fellow
August 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is the most gorgeous bird…stunning photos
August 11th, 2025  
Brian ace
Awesome 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact