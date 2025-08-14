Previous
What are they up to? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3137

What are they up to?

It was quite a mission to get both in the shot, they seemed to be playing games with each other.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
859% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is just fabulous, Diana!
August 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Having lots of fun… playtime shenanigans.
Beautiful capture and gorgeous details
August 14th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Stunning image
August 14th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
This is quite marvelous. What a stunning shot.
August 14th, 2025  
Lisa V.
I love this. I think they are the same birds out my window when I lived in Tokyo. Mejiro. White eye.
August 14th, 2025  
Brian ace
Wow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun capture.
August 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet! fav
August 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Very sweet
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact