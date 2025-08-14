Sign up
Previous
Photo 3137
What are they up to?
It was quite a mission to get both in the shot, they seemed to be playing games with each other.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
9
6
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10830
photos
279
followers
164
following
859% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white-eye
Issi Bannerman
Oh, this is just fabulous, Diana!
August 14th, 2025
Beverley
Having lots of fun… playtime shenanigans.
Beautiful capture and gorgeous details
August 14th, 2025
Shirley
Stunning image
August 14th, 2025
Chris Cook
This is quite marvelous. What a stunning shot.
August 14th, 2025
Lisa V.
I love this. I think they are the same birds out my window when I lived in Tokyo. Mejiro. White eye.
August 14th, 2025
Brian
Wow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Fun capture.
August 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
So sweet! fav
August 14th, 2025
Kathy A
Very sweet
August 14th, 2025
Beautiful capture and gorgeous details