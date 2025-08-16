Sign up
Photo 3139
Such colourful little birds
I just googled what swee means: great, neat, nice and excellent.
16th August 2025
Tags
swee-waxbill
judith deacon
Oh! Definitely very Swee. Presumably some type of finch?
August 16th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous wee fellow. Swee indeed.
August 16th, 2025
