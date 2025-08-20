Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3143
Another one doing the splits
It must be comfortable for these little birds.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10854
photos
278
followers
164
following
861% complete
View this month »
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
Latest from all albums
3139
1421
1422
3148
3142
3140
3143
3141
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cisticola
,
levaillant's
judith deacon
Wonderful capture of this little cisticola - so pretty and delicate.
August 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Perfect natural framing...It is different from how other birds perch themselves on branches :).
August 20th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I love the way he's standing
August 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close