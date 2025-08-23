Sign up
Previous
Photo 3146
Distracted by me?
Hard to believe how sensitive these little birds are. After all, I am very far away, maybe it is the shutter.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
7
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10866
photos
278
followers
164
following
861% complete
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3144
3142
3151
3143
3145
1425
3146
3144
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Fun shots
Tags
swee-waxbill
Shirley
ace
A lovely capture
August 23rd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a bright beauty!
August 23rd, 2025
Linda E
ace
Love his colours. Beautiful capture
August 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of this sweet little bird.
August 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a colourful beauty, gorgeous capture
August 23rd, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
So much beauty packed into one tiny bird.
August 23rd, 2025
narayani
ace
Gorgeous!
August 23rd, 2025
