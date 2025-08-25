Sign up
Photo 3148
Looking sorry for himself
as it is still very windy.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
6
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
malachite-kingfisher
Kathy A
ace
I just love his headdress
August 25th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
You look at some birds and just cant comprehend how nature came up with them - this is one. Do you know what it is?
August 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely hairdo
August 25th, 2025
moni kozi
Hahaaaa!!! So cute!
August 25th, 2025
moni kozi
@jeneurell
It's called a kingfisher. It's amazing, isn't it? I've only seen them here on 365. I love their colours.
August 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh my goodness, what a great shot!
August 25th, 2025
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
