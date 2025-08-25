Previous
Looking sorry for himself by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3148

Looking sorry for himself

as it is still very windy.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
I just love his headdress
August 25th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
You look at some birds and just cant comprehend how nature came up with them - this is one. Do you know what it is?
August 25th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely hairdo
August 25th, 2025  
moni kozi
Hahaaaa!!! So cute!
August 25th, 2025  
moni kozi
@jeneurell It's called a kingfisher. It's amazing, isn't it? I've only seen them here on 365. I love their colours.
August 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh my goodness, what a great shot!
August 25th, 2025  
