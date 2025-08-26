Previous
He changed the position by ludwigsdiana
He changed the position

as he must have spied something edible. This little bird only weighs 7grams, no wonder it can balance on the thin stalks of a dandelion.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
